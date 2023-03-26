Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is £120.68 ($148.19).

SPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a £124 ($152.28) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of LON SPX opened at £113 ($138.77) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is £116.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £111.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.71, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a one year low of GBX 9,008 ($110.62) and a one year high of £131.40 ($161.37). The company has a market capitalization of £8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,717.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 109.50 ($1.34) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $42.50. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

In related news, insider Nimesh Patel sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of £110.70 ($135.94), for a total transaction of £200,588.40 ($246,332.31). In other Spirax-Sarco Engineering news, insider Nicholas John Anderson sold 7,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of £111.58 ($137.03), for a total value of £829,262.56 ($1,018,374.75). Also, insider Nimesh Patel sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of £110.70 ($135.94), for a total value of £200,588.40 ($246,332.31). 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Featured Articles

