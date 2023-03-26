Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $155.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $120.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $142.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.78.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT opened at $128.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.08. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $160.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of -41.52 and a beta of 1.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

