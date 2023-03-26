STASIS EURO Price Reaches $1.07 (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $132.37 million and $673,386.99 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00003822 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.81 or 0.00332825 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,259.64 or 0.26033291 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00010168 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta’s law.

Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

