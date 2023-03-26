Status Trading 5.5% Lower This Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Status has a total market cap of $105.65 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Status has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007545 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025259 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00030145 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00018278 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00199067 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,987.69 or 0.99974456 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,967,433,794 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

