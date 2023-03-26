Stellar (XLM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $62.13 Million

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0913 or 0.00000328 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Stellar has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Stellar has a market cap of $2.42 billion and $62.13 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stellar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.24 or 0.00331800 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,214.75 or 0.25953100 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00009636 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,419 coins and its circulating supply is 26,568,300,853 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stellar

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is an open-source, decentralized blockchain network designed to facilitate the transfer of money and other assets between people and institutions. It was created by Jed McCaleb and Joyce Kim in 2014 and is overseen by the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF). Stellar can support a wide range of use cases, including remittances, micropayments, mobile money, and mobile banking, and is an attractive option for those looking to transfer funds across borders quickly and efficiently. The network’s native cryptocurrency, the lumen (XLM), serves as a digital asset for denominating network requirements, and is required to meet minimum balance requirements and pay transaction fees. In addition, it can act as a medium of exchange between otherwise illiquid assets, making it easier to move money between users.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.