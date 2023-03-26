SThree’s (STEM) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of SThree (LON:STEM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.53) price objective on the stock.

SThree Stock Performance

Shares of STEM stock opened at GBX 428.50 ($5.26) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.76. SThree has a 52 week low of GBX 312.50 ($3.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 492 ($6.04). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 437.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 402.24. The company has a market capitalization of £576.16 million, a P/E ratio of 1,098.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Get SThree alerts:

SThree Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. This is a boost from SThree’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. SThree’s payout ratio is currently 4,102.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About SThree

In other news, insider Andrew Beach purchased 13,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 445 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of £61,045.10 ($74,966.35). In related news, insider Timo Lehne sold 9,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 427 ($5.24), for a total transaction of £39,070.50 ($47,980.47). Also, insider Andrew Beach purchased 13,718 shares of SThree stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 445 ($5.46) per share, with a total value of £61,045.10 ($74,966.35). Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley Associates, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, and Newington International brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.