StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of MXC stock opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. Mexco Energy has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $24.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average is $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.18.
Mexco Energy Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mexco Energy (MXC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.