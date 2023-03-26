StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Ultralife Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ULBI opened at $3.93 on Friday. Ultralife has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $5.78. The company has a market cap of $63.39 million, a P/E ratio of 56.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.40.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultralife

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULBI. State Street Corp grew its position in Ultralife by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Ultralife by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 970,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 11,812 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultralife by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Ultralife by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 486,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.67% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.