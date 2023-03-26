Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Has $15.87 Million Stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,314 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 5.2% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $15,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFSV. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 11,902.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 95,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 94,984 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $558,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. Cahill Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $859,000. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSV traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.01. 1,522,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,453. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.22.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

