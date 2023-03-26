STP (STPT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $89.65 Million

STP (STPT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One STP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0486 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, STP has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. STP has a market capitalization of $89.65 million and $6.06 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007547 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025223 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00029944 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00018227 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00199589 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,023.89 or 0.99982749 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000117 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,503,611 tokens. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,844,503,611.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.0484769 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $13,354,435.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars.

