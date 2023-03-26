STP (STPT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14.20 Million

STP (STPT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 26th. STP has a total market capitalization of $89.45 million and $14.20 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, STP has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One STP token can now be purchased for $0.0485 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007592 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025419 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00030226 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00018304 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00199686 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,821.63 or 0.99984282 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About STP

STP is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,503,611 tokens. STP’s official website is stp.network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,844,503,611.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.0484769 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $13,354,435.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.