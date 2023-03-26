Substratum Price Tops $0.0004 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $139,538.38 and $85.06 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036431 USD and is down -3.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

