Sweet Financial Partners LLC Acquires 2,071 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,444,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5,925.7% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after acquiring an additional 32,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $549,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VB traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.94. 654,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,161. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $219.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.01. The company has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

