Sweet Financial Partners LLC Increases Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cummins by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Cummins by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Cummins by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cummins Stock Performance

In other Cummins news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Cummins news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.90. 1,366,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,461. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $261.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.52. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.