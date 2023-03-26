Sweet Financial Partners LLC Invests $486,000 in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 208.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 144.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $4,038,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,064,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,011,876.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $4,038,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,064,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,011,876.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $75,248.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,010.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,438 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,783. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

NYSE SMG traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $67.18. The stock had a trading volume of 861,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,992. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.47. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $132.32.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.44 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 55.54% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

