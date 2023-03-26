Sweet Financial Partners LLC Purchases 368 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $334.52. 1,192,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,541. The firm has a market cap of $107.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $423.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.82.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.56.

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

