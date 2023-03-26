Sweet Financial Partners LLC Sells 6,255 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,684 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 6,255 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.75. 14,786,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,652,308. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $37.58.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

