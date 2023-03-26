Taboola.com’s (TBLA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TBLA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Taboola.com from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.66.

Shares of TBLA stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. Taboola.com has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $753.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68.

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $371.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.37 million. Taboola.com had a positive return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taboola.com will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Taboola.com by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,982,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,157 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Taboola.com by 171.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,912,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,190,000 after buying an additional 2,473,366 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Taboola.com by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 2,998,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after buying an additional 1,903,139 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Taboola.com by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,286,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after buying an additional 108,485 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Taboola.com by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,607,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 1,095,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

