Taboola.com’s (TBLA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TBLA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Taboola.com from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.66.
Taboola.com Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of TBLA stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. Taboola.com has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $753.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Taboola.com by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,982,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,157 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Taboola.com by 171.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,912,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,190,000 after buying an additional 2,473,366 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Taboola.com by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 2,998,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after buying an additional 1,903,139 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Taboola.com by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,286,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after buying an additional 108,485 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Taboola.com by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,607,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 1,095,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.28% of the company’s stock.
Taboola.com Company Profile
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
