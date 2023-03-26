TD Cowen Lowers NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Price Target to $14.50

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $17.00 to $14.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SMR stock opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. NuScale Power has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average of $10.96.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NuScale Power will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 57,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $575,211.68. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 191,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,158. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Securities Co. Ltd. Ibk sold 53,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $553,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 331,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,616.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMR. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NuScale Power in the second quarter worth approximately $16,754,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth $10,090,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,708,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,954,000 after acquiring an additional 730,147 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter worth $3,650,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter worth $2,439,000.

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

