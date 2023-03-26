Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tejon Ranch from a c rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Tejon Ranch Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TRC opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 6.90. Tejon Ranch has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.89 million, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average is $18.06.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Tejon Ranch by 107.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tejon Ranch in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Tejon Ranch by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,648 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tejon Ranch in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Tejon Ranch by 313.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Tejon Ranch Co engages in real estate development and agribusiness. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial, Real Estate-Resort and Residential, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

