Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TFX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $291.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $271.69.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $248.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.00. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $182.65 and a 1-year high of $356.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 17.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,174,000 after buying an additional 181,393 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Teleflex by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,335,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,049,196,000 after buying an additional 1,407,946 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,339,526 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,075,700,000 after buying an additional 110,456 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Teleflex by 535.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,803,000 after buying an additional 2,267,889 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,035,739 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $410,120,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

