Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VIV. Barclays lowered their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.67.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

Shares of VIV stock opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. Telefônica Brasil has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.54.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Telefônica Brasil

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.0123 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.7%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 4th quarter worth about $19,372,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 622.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,749,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

About Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

