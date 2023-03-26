Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

TENX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Performance

TENX opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. Tenax Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TENX Get Rating ) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,965,885 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,836 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 7.80% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

