Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
TENX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.
Tenax Therapeutics Stock Performance
TENX opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. Tenax Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.63.
Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.
