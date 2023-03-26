Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

TME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. 86 Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.82.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of Tencent Music Entertainment Group

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a holding company, which engages in the operation of an online music and audio entertainment platform. Its platform is composed of online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming, and online concert services. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.