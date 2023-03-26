Terra (LUNA) Price Hits $1.30

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Terra coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.30 or 0.00004681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $314.59 million and approximately $32.19 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00009620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001091 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003197 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 241,097,716 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

