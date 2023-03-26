Tezos (XTZ) 24 Hour Volume Hits $17.20 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. During the last week, Tezos has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and $17.20 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00004069 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00009636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004717 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001096 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003197 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 953,235,015 coins and its circulating supply is 931,957,813 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

