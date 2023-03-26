The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 1.8% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $30,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $463.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.07.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $2.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $312.57. 2,457,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,534,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $350.28 and its 200-day moving average is $345.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.27%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.