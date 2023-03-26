The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Lowered to $440.00 at Oppenheimer

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $463.00 to $440.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $9.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $8.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $8.73 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $7.63 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GS. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $396.07.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GS opened at $312.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.83. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 33.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $652,812.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,980,553 shares in the company, valued at $109,184,955.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 38,727 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.