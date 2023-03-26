The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Cut to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SWGAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 350 to CHF 340 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Swatch Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Swatch Group from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $273.50.

SWGAY stock opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The Swatch Group has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $18.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.34.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

