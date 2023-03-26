Threshold (T) One Day Trading Volume Tops $47.64 Million

Threshold (T) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 26th. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $415.56 million and $47.64 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007547 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025395 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00030239 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00018301 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003516 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00199640 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,864.22 or 1.00030139 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000117 BTC.

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

T is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,723,757,953.179714 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04137985 USD and is up 1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $40,204,447.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.