Threshold (T) Price Tops $0.0410 on Top Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 26th. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $410.13 million and $25.02 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0410 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007540 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025378 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00029800 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00018269 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003518 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.55 or 0.00199376 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,865.67 or 1.00018011 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000117 BTC.

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,723,757,953.179714 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04137985 USD and is up 1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $40,204,447.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

