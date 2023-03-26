Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Friday, March 10th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tilly’s
In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $372,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,485,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,516,371.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 26.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tilly’s Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE TLYS opened at $7.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $211.86 million, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.44. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $10.35.
About Tilly’s
Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
