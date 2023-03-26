Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tilly’s

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $372,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,485,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,516,371.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 26.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tilly’s Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tilly’s by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 417.6% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 717,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 579,046 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 548,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,965,000 after buying an additional 45,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 4th quarter worth about $40,529,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TLYS opened at $7.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $211.86 million, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.44. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $10.35.

About Tilly’s

(Get Rating)

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Stories

