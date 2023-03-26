tomiNet Price Up 124.3% This Week (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 26th. During the last week, tomiNet has traded up 124.3% against the dollar. One tomiNet token can currently be bought for about $2.85 or 0.00010241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. tomiNet has a market cap of $133.94 million and $13.28 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About tomiNet

tomiNet’s launch date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 98,142,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,932,686 tokens. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/blog. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers.

Buying and Selling tomiNet

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 98,142,453.45 with 39,642,453 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 3.02588252 USD and is down -6.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $16,086,355.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

