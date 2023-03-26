Toyota Industries (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Toyota Industries (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Toyota Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday.
Toyota Industries Price Performance
Toyota Industries stock opened at $51.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.09. Toyota Industries has a fifty-two week low of $46.83 and a fifty-two week high of $72.62.
Toyota Industries Company Profile
Toyota Industries Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and industrial machines. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, Textile Machinery, and Others. The Automobile segment includes vehicles, engines, car air-conditioning compressors, and car electronics.
