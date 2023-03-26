TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its position in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,776,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,097 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in TPG were worth $77,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in TPG by 0.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in TPG by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in TPG by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in TPG during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TPG shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of TPG in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TPG from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TPG from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of TPG from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.15.

TPG Stock Performance

NASDAQ TPG opened at $28.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. TPG Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $44.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average of $31.34.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $350.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.48 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TPG Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. This is a boost from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -999.95%.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

