TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TAC. National Bank Financial upgraded TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TransAlta from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded TransAlta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransAlta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.
TransAlta Stock Performance
TAC stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 392.00 and a beta of 1.06. TransAlta has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $11.85.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAlta
TransAlta Company Profile
TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas and Energy Transition business segments are responsible for operating and maintaining the company’s electrical generation facilities in Canada, Australia, and the US.
