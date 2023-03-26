TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TAC. National Bank Financial upgraded TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TransAlta from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded TransAlta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransAlta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta Stock Performance

TAC stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 392.00 and a beta of 1.06. TransAlta has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $11.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAlta

TransAlta Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth about $644,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,411,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,319,000 after acquiring an additional 971,592 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 274.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,425,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas and Energy Transition business segments are responsible for operating and maintaining the company’s electrical generation facilities in Canada, Australia, and the US.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.