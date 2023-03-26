Traxx (TRAXX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million

Traxx (TRAXX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. In the last week, Traxx has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Traxx token can currently be purchased for $0.0300 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Traxx has a market cap of $1.34 million and $382,696.18 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.24 or 0.00331800 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,214.75 or 0.25953100 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00010136 BTC.

Traxx Profile

Traxx was first traded on March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,845,574 tokens. The official website for Traxx is tokentraxx.com. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Traxx

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traxx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traxx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traxx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

