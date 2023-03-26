Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

TPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 39,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $916,485.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,190.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 537,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,998,000 after buying an additional 84,202 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 129,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,113,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,693,000 after buying an additional 57,648 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average of $19.32. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $25.70.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Articles

