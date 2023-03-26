TrueFi (TRU) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $82.99 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One TrueFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0844 or 0.00000304 BTC on major exchanges. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $82.99 million and $18.43 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 982,786,250 tokens. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @trusttoken.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 982,707,725.821786 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.08330834 USD and is down -5.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $22,418,960.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

