Truist Financial Lowers Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Price Target to $13.00

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VRE. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Veris Residential from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Veris Residential from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veris Residential has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.
Veris Residential Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE VRE opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Veris Residential has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $17.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veris Residential
Veris Residential Company Profile
Veris Residential, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Veris Residential (VRE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.