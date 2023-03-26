Truist Financial Lowers Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Price Target to $13.00

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VRE. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Veris Residential from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Veris Residential from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veris Residential has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

Veris Residential Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VRE opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Veris Residential has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $17.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veris Residential

Veris Residential Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Veris Residential by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veris Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Veris Residential by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 650,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after buying an additional 28,429 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Veris Residential by 739.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 244,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Veris Residential by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,502,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,920,000 after buying an additional 192,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Veris Residential, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.