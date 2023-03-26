Truist Financial Trims East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Target Price to $64.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $54.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.54. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $85.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.45.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.24 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 43.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In other news, CFO Irene H. Oh acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,925 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,036.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Irene H. Oh bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.51 per share, with a total value of $495,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,036.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,405,000 after purchasing an additional 148,700 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 78,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 43,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.