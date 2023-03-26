TRxADE HEALTH (MEDS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 27th. Analysts expect TRxADE HEALTH to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TRxADE HEALTH Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MEDS opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. TRxADE HEALTH has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $3.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 514,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 5.53% of TRxADE HEALTH as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

About TRxADE HEALTH

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focused on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates a web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

Featured Stories

