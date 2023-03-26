U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of GROW stock opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.92. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 2.03.
U.S. Global Investors Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.91%.
Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors
About U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.
Further Reading
