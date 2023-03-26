U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of GROW stock opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.92. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 2.03.

U.S. Global Investors Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.91%.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors

About U.S. Global Investors

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GROW. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in U.S. Global Investors by 1,301.8% during the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 139,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 129,620 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 29,738 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 26,848 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares during the period. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

