Utrust (UTK) Trading Down 5% Over Last Week

Utrust (UTK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 26th. Utrust has a market capitalization of $47.70 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Utrust token can now be purchased for $0.0954 or 0.00000342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust’s launch date was November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust.

Utrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to ‘build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

