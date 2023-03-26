Vale (NYSE:VALE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
VALE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.85.
Vale Stock Performance
VALE stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average is $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. Vale has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $21.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vale
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 78,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 145,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 166,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 66,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.
About Vale
Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vale (VALE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.