Vale (NYSE:VALE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

VALE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Stock Performance

VALE stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average is $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. Vale has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $21.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vale

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 42.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vale will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 78,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 145,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 166,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 66,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

About Vale

(Get Rating)

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.