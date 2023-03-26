Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $47.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.36.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

