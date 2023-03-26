Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stake Trimmed by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,440 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,038,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,178.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,652,000 after purchasing an additional 173,368 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $19,323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,167,000 after purchasing an additional 73,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60,572 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $233.88 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $265.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.81.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.