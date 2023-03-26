Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,179,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 281.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $151.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.10 and a 200-day moving average of $161.65. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $181.16.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

