Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.93. 2,324,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $233.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

