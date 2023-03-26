Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stake Lowered by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 0.7% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 622.2% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 145.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,086,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,494. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $76.80 and a one year high of $103.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.97 and its 200-day moving average is $87.47.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.